LP raises the alarm over alleged plot to disenfranchise 3.5m youths

The Acting National Youth Leader of the Labour Party Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to disenfranchise over 3.5 million Nigerian youths who are mostly students of Nigerian universities who for no fault of theirs were kept at home for over eight months.

Ahanotu raised the alarm during a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, it was unacceptable for Nigerians to be silent if these students are denied their ineligible right to vote for candidates of their choice in the forth coming general election because they are not at home to collect their Permanent Voters Cards.

He explained that most of the students registered at home while the 8 months old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities lasted.

