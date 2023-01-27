Obaseki links nation’s underdevt to bureaucratic failures, bad governance





By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has attributed the failure of the Nigerian system to the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of its bureaucracy, saying: “When the key organs of government do not work, particularly the civil/public service, then the country and the system of that country cannot work.”

Obaseki spoke at the onboarding ceremony of the 219 newly recruited civil and public servants at John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, JOOPSA, in Benin City.

The governor said his administration was committed to reforming the civil service, equipping it with the right manpower and tools to effectively deliver on its role of enhancing development in the state.

He said: “The reason that Nigeria is not working is because its public service is not working at the federal, state, and local government levels.

“We all sit down and complain about Nigeria but there is a reason Nigeria does not work. When the key organs of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper