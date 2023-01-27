PANDEF hails Buhari over Arase’s appointment as PSC Chairman





***Says in this instance, President has recognized and rewarded competence, patriotism, and love for the nation

***Commends Senate for its speedy confirmation of Arase’s nomination

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Solomon Arase, retd as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

In a statement on Thursday by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, it said that it was particularly happy and impressed that President Buhari in this instance, recognized and rewarded competence, patriotism, and love for the nation which are the virtues that the former Inspector-General of Police boldly upholds and bespeaks.

The statement read, “The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of a former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Dr…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper