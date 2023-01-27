PDP has no structure to win elections in S/ West – APC





Ajipe

— l remain in APC despite court’s verdict

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The South-West Zonal Director, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Alex Ajipe, has said that the opposition parties in the zone have no structure to win the next month’s election.

Ajipe told newsmen in Akure that the party will clear all the elections in the zone.

The former senatorial aspirant of.the party in Ondo North Senatorial District said that ” I don’t believe in the ideology of PDP, if anybody in PDP believes that they can win this election the person is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that can make PDP win this election, there is no structure.”

He said that the governors of the party in the zone have performed excellently well and it would translate to massive votes in the coming elections.

Speaking on his senatorial ambition and the outcome of his legal action, Ajipe, said that he had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper