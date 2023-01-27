PoS operators surcharge for new naira notes





.

Some Point of Sale (PoS) operators in satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are making brisk business with the new naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN0 has fixed Jan. 31 as the deadline for the use of the old naira notes.

Some of the Pos outlets visited in Nyanya, Mararaba and Karu areas of the territory were either not dispensing the new notes or charging extra cash for them.

Miss Dera Akoh, an operator in Nyanya was charging N200 for each N2000 new notes dispensed.

She decried that banks were not also dispensing enough new naira notes to them.

”For every N2000 you withdraw, the customer will pay me N200.

”It is very difficult for us to get the new notes even in banks.

”I went to the bank yesterday and they gave me new notes for only N5000. It is not our fault,” she said.

Another operator, Mrs Peace Akande, also in Nyanya, said she charged N150 for every N1500…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper