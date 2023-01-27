Presidential Poll: Court refuses to order INEC to strike out Tinubu’s name





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, declined to issue an order of mandamus to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to expunge the name of the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, from list of qualified candidates for the forthcoming presidential election.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, dismissed the suit which accused the APC of failing to comply with mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, in nominating Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1960/2022, was brought before the court by a non-governmental organization under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International.

Justice Nyako held that the plaintiff, not being a registered political party in the country, lacked the locus-standi (legal right) to institute the action.

The court noted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper