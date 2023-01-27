Reject temptation of vote selling —Bishop Odetoyinbo tells Nigerians





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev Dr Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo on Thursday called on Nigerians to shun any act of violence and reject the temptation of selling their votes.

Bishop Odetoyinbo, who made the call, while speaking with newsmen on the side of the 25th anniversary of the Canonical Erection of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta,

expressed the optimism that Nigeria will come out better after the election, saying, “we pray that Nigeria will be better, we pray that all of us electing the right person to the right position, Nigeria will be better.

“We should go and perform our civic duties and vote rightly according to our consciences for good leaders who will lead Nigeria better and give us what we desire according to the mind and the will of God.”

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade called on Nigerians to reject candidates who according to him are “known criminals” that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper