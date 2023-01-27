Slain female lawyer: My wife died at the third hospital – Husband





By Innocent Anaba

Husband of late Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, who was allegedly shot and killed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas Day, Gbenga Raheem, yesterday, told a Lagos State High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, how he rushed his late wife to two different hospitals, but she gave up the ghost at the third hospital.

This came as Omobolanle’s sister, Mrs. Titilayo Enema, told the court that she heard her sister, immediately after the shooting, saying: “Gbenga, bullet has entered my chest.”

“She repeated it the second time and, immediately, her neck just dropped.”

They spoke while narrating the incident of December 25, 2022, during which Omobolanle was killed by ASP Vandi, to the court.

Recall that Lagos State Government, through it’s Attorney-General, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, is prosecuting Vandi for the murder of Omobolanle Raheem.

The charge against the defendants, read: that you “ASP Vandi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper