Tsitsipas in dreamland after reaching Australian Open final





Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after victory against Russia’s Karen Khachanov during their men’s singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2023. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas won an Australian Open semi-final on his fourth attempt Friday, battling into the decider at Melbourne Park with a gritty victory over Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Greek third seed triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 under hot sun on Rod Laver Arena to set up a final against either nine-time champion Novak Djokovic or American Tommy Paul.

At 24, he is the youngest man to reach the final since a 23-year-old Djokovic in 2011.

If either he or the Serbian great lift the trophy, they will become world number one.

“I dreamed as a kid to maybe one day get to play in this court against the best players in the world,” said Tsitsipas, who is now 10-0 for the season and on the brink of a first Grand…





