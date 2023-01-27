Vanguard Awards: Ayodele Subair, the magic wand in Lagos tax revolution





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

PRIOR to his appointment in 2016 under the administration of the immediate past Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, internally generated revenue, IGR, by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, hovered around N240 billion, but with his astute knowledge and experience in accounting and taxation, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, has increased revenue generation to N427 billion, nearly doubling the initial revenue at the start of his tenure.

Born on May 21,1960, Subair holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He also holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, and the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria, BRIPAN.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper