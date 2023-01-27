Vanguard Personality of the Year: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Breaking new grounds in Kwara





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

SINCE his assumption of office as Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has brought renewed passion to public office, first by hitting the ground running and then by beginning the systematic clean-up of the rot that he encountered on the ground. These have in no small measure repositioned the ‘State of Harmony’, enabling it to reclaim its lost glory among the ‘Northern Stars’, even as the actions have begun to yield massive dividends in the roughly four years that AbdulRazaq has led the state.

Indeed, before things went awry, and in the years leading to his assumption of office, there was Tate & Lyle, Matchco; the Jebba Paper Mill; Bacita Sugar Company; Kwara Breweries, and even Kwara Textile, among others. In the days of glory of Kwara, these were working at their maximum capacities, attracting buyers and sellers from the North and South, who found Kwara a gateway and a crucial commercial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper