Vanguard Personality of the year: Umar Danbatta, the African regulatory model

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

OUR Regulator of the year, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, can easily be described as a model to other African regulators. A respectable scholar and responsible academic, Danbatta has a lion’s mien in discharging regulatory functions. He is calm, calculative and takes fair but firm decisions, to steady the Nigerian telecom environment. Little wonder, many African regulators have adopted Nigeria’s model to galvanize their country’s regulatory activities.

Appointed in 2015 straight from the classroom, many people thought that keeping pace with an industry already cruising on enviable growth record would be a herculean task to an engineer whose major comfort zone has been the four walls of the university lecture rooms. But, just like he described himself as a fast learner, the transition was fast and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper