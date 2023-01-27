Video: Vanguard Personality of the Year Award 2022





Today, Friday, 27th January, 2023, Vanguard will roll out the red carpet in celebration of men and women who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavors.Governors, Ministers, Heads of Organizations and Parastatals, Captains of Industries, and the Creme de la Creme of Nigeria are expected at this annual celebration of integrity, hard work, and service to the nation and mankind.

Artists of the night include award-winning artist DBanj and the famous live band group of Laolu Gbenjo.The event will be transmitted live on Channels Television and streamed on all of Vanguard’s Social Media handles.You may also log in to our Instagram handle for all the glamorous behind the scene moments of this great event.It’s all happening at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. Time, 6pm. Red carpet opens at 5pm. Attendance is strictly by invitation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper