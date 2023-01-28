2023: New dawn possible in Lagos, PDP’s Jandor tells voters





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, on Friday said that he was committed to bringing a new dawn of hope and prosperity to residents of the state if elected in the forthcoming elections.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, in company with other party leaders and candidates, disclosed this during his grassroots engagement with traders and other groups in the Surulere Local Government Area.

In another interactive session with the leadership of Building Materials Association in the council area, Adediran promised to run a populist government that would give priority to the welfare of the residents.

The gubernatorial candidate, who noted that his ward tour was aimed at getting to know the challenges the people were facing at the grassroots, promised that if elected into office he would address all the challenges facing the people and their businesses.

“By God’s grace, I will correct all the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper