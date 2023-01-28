Big Tent/ LP begin Obi-Datti clean up sensitization campaign in Abuja





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent independent Obi-Datti campaign Organization in collaboration with the Labour Party, has commenced its clean up Abuja campaign as part of its public enlightenment engagement to mobilize support for the Presidential candidate of the LP and his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The event which will see members of the group symbolically clean up designated areas within Abuja metropolis commenced with a clean up of the Nyanya taxi and bus park situated at the popular Berger Round About, Wuse, on Saturday.

Secretary General of the Big Tent, Dr Austin Kemie who spoke to newsmen during the event explained that the event like several others being held across the nation was designed to educate Nigerians about the choices before us come February 25th 2023.

He said, “We are here to announce to the nation, we are here to announce to everyone, men and women, brothers and sisters that the time has come for us to own our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper