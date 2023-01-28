Boko Haram: MNJTF Commanders synergise to fight insurgency





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Commander Sector 1 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Mora, Cameroon Republic, Colonel Tickap Pierre Lotti yesterday paid an operational visit to Headquarters Sector 3 Operation, HADIN KAI and Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno, Borno State.

He was received by the Commander, Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI and Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General A.E Abubakar, at the Sector Headquarters where operational issues were discussed in preparation for joint intensive kinetic operations.

The Commander Sector 3 acknowledged the support and cooperation received from Sector 1 MNJTF in the past and commended the resilience and tenacity of the troops which has largely led to the restoration of peace in most of the communities as well as an observed spike in socio economic activities and return of citizens to their ancestral homes in Lake Chad Basin communities.

“On behalf of officers and men of Sector 3, I acknowledged the support…





