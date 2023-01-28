Buhari a nice man overwhelmed by first grade criminals – Ortom





• Why are we surrounded by terrorists from Niger, Chad, Mauritania, Senegal, Libya?

• Says ‘I spent 680m treating snake bites, creating jobs before I became governor’

•Why he has not met Buhari in 4 yrs, speaks on 2023 elections

In this interview with John Alechenu, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, speaks about his face off with the Buhari-led Federal Government, the G-5 governors agitation, State Police and sundry other issues of national importance. Excerpts:

Your position is very clear as far as the presidential candidates are concerned. But there are some people that will say, the G-5 governors risking too much if you are asking people to vote for your party for all positions but you are not mentioning the presidential election.

So, don’t you find yourself in a kind of dilemma when you have to campaign for yourself and you are not campaigning for the presidential candidate?

Which dilemma are you talking about? Do I need Abuja to come…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper