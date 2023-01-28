Currency redesign: Atiku pleads with CBN, FG to reconsider January 31 deadline





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has joined calls for prevail on CBN Governor to extend Cash swap deadline.

Atiku appealed to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to reconsider the deadline to ease the suffering of ordinary Nigerians who are finding it difficult to exchange old currencies for new ones.

The PDP candidate made the appeal in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, on Saturday.

He said, “The ongoing policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the Naira has generated wide reactions across the country and beyond.

“This exercise is a world wide practice and therefore not anything new especially as the January 31st deadline draws closer, a great number of Nigerians out of good conscience have expressed apprehension about how the policy deadline will make life more difficult for Nigerians.

“The large number of unbanked Nigerians who do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper