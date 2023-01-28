FG signs MoU with Niger Republic on Kano-Maradi Rail





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Republic of Niger on the Kano-Maradi rail line.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and the Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Niger, Alma Oumarou, who represented his country, in Abuja

Sambo stressed the importance of the Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line, reaffirming that the project will boost trade and other socio-economic interaction between both countries and in the continent.

The Minister noted that the rail line, which will start from Kano State in Nigeria and end at Maradi in Niger Republic, will facilitate the realization of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which Nigeria and Niger Republic are signatory to.

“I am aware that people have blood relationship across the borders, so the project will expand historical cultural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper