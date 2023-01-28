Hawkers sell redesigned Naira notes at Zaria motor park





In spite of scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes in circulation, some persons have been seen hawking the new notes at Dadi Motor Park, Sabon Gari-Zaria, Kaduna State, at exorbitant prices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) saw large wads of different denominations of the notes on display at the entrance of Dadi Motor Park, Kwangila area of Zaria city for prospective buyers.

A check by NAN reveals that a bundle of N200 notes was going for N30,000; N500 notes are being sold at N70,000 and N1,000 notes is sold at N130,000, while N100 is sold at N16,000.

Mr Mohammed Bello, a new cash hawker, said they paid between N70,000 to N130,000 to obtain new N500,000 notes, depending on the denominations of the notes.

However, Bello declined to disclose the sources of the money and encumbrances.

Mr Thomas Damina, a resident of Gozaki village in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, who patronised the mints vendors, confirmed to NAN that he bought the new N20,000 of N1000…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper