High fuel price: Demand for small, fuel efficient cars rises





By Theodore Opara

AS rising cost of fuel bites harder, many Nigerians are now opting for cars with smaller engines and higher fuel efficiency to save money.

Unlike in the past when fuel was cheap and affordable, and people were buying cars with big engine capacities that guzzle fuel, the recent rise in fuel prices has changed the dynamics. Car buyers, both new and used, now go for cars with small engines that are efficient.

Cars with 1.2-litre to 2.0-litre engines, particularly Japanese models, are the most popular in this development.

Vanguard investigation revealed the Tokunbo versions of the Toyota Corolla, Yaris, as well as the Honda Civic and City, have become most people’s choices. They have almost everything that larger cars have but lack space, particularly leg and shoulder room.

Aside from fuel efficiency, vehicles in this engine category have become popular…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper