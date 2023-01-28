Naira Redesign: Arewa Youth not against policy, seek deadline extension 





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A youth group, the Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity has said that it members were not against the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) but were appealing for an extension of the January 31st deadline so as to accommodate the rural populace.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday,National Coordinator of the group,Comrade Hamza Muhammad Haruna who was together with the Director of Public Affairs,Isa Muhammed Nma and other officials, said they were worried with the deadline of January 31st, 2023, just three days away.

“We were worried at the beginning that the three months window given for the currency swap was insufficient even if all the variables necessary for a smooth currency change remain constant.”

“Our nation, sadly, suffers considerable deficit in banking infrastructure. As a result, there is a large population of fellow compatriots in the north and especially in rural areas…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper