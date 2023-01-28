Naira redesign: Opposition parties urge CBN not to bow to pressure





.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Opposition political parties have enjoined the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emeifele not to bow to pressure from desperate politicians who were pushing for a shift in the date for the swap of old Naira notes with the newly redesigned currency.

The Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the Zenith Labour Party, expressed these views in separate interviews, in Abuja, on Friday.

Mr Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said it was obvious that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, was the worst hit by the CBN policy because his politics has always revolved around the use of money.

Shaibu said, “Tinubu is obviously frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper