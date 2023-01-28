NANS, youths endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





…2nd term bid about students’ future, wellbeing-Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Thousands of students and youths under the umbrella of National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, on Friday, stormed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, Onikan to express support for tge All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu for second term in the forthcoming general polls.

The mega rally, tagged”Students Rave,” was organized by the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

The arena, which was filled to capacity had students across all the tertiary institutions of the state from not less than 10 higher institutions in the state.

The students and youths, who took turn to speak, unanimously, declared support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu based on their past performance.

Among the tertiary institutions that gave the endorsement were: Lagoa State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper