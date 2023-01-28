Scores injured as APC, PDP thugs clash in Lagos





By Evelyn Usman

Scores of persons were injured Friday, in Aiyetoro, Surulere area of Lagos, during a clash between suspected thugs of the All Progressive Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

A video that went viral on social media revealed that thugs from both sides engaged themselves in a gun battle.

But members of one group overwhelmed the other.

Vehicles were seen hurriedly making U-turns while shop owners hid to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

The impact of the gunshots caused a forced contraction for a pregnant woman identified simply as Chinyere..

A campaign vehicle of one of the parties was seen driving off from the scene.

By the time policemen arrived, the armed thugs had left.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said three persons were injured.

He added that there was no loss of life and that no arrest was made.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper