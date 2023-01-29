Armed herders kill 12, injure scores, raze homes in Benue communities





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, the Turan People’s Assembly, TUPA, has raised the alarm over the recent armed herders repeated invasion of Ichembe and Mbaigbe communities, Kumakwagh Council Ward, Jato-Aka in Kwande local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State that claimed the lives of over 12 persons.

TUPA expressed worry that aside killing and sacking the locals from their ancestral land, the invaders who also inflicted injuries on many of their victims, razed their homes and properties including farm produce and farmland.

The organisation in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by its General Coordinator, Michael Aondohemba said the unprovoked attacks came even after the tradition ruler of the area, the Mue Ter, Chief Simon Baver had raised the alarm over the activities of the marauders in the area.

He said while five bodies including those of

Tersugh Iorliam, Tersoo Samu, Ngolo Ndera, Ternenge Asaku and Udoji Penda had been identified, those of seven others…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper