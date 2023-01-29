Atiku-Okowa campaign urges supporters to take possession of PVCs





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians especially supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party to go out in large numbers to take possession of their Permanent Voters Cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission in order to vote in the PDP.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the appeal in a statement, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He urged voters to take advantage of the time left for the collection of the PVCs to troop out and collect because the card holds the key to their active participation in the voting process which in turn will usher in a new set of leaders come February 25, 2023.

He said, “The campaign urges Nigerians to note that their only chance of expelling the insensitive, corrupt and vicious All Progressives Congress (APC), that has brought monumental anguish and pains to our country in the last seven and half years, is by collecting their PVCs and voting for Atiku Abubakar,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper