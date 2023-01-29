Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely





.

Titi, the wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be misled by making the right choice in the 2023 general election.

Titi said this at a stage play and mostra fotografica of her husband titled ‘Odyssey of the Man Atiku’, presented by the Directorate, Support Groups of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) in Abuja on Sunday.

She described Abubakar as the right man to rescue Nigeria from it current challenges, urging Nigerians, especially youths yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for her husband.

Titi who said he had been married to Abubakar for the past 50 years, described him as a husband, philanthropist and a reliable man who could rescue Nigeria.

“Many people don’t understand Atiku, they saw the wrong side of him. He is a philanthropist and a good husband.

“I advise Nigerian youths to follow the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper