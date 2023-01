Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday to win his 10th Australian Open title and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

The post Australian Open: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas, wins record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper