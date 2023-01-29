Free Nnamdi Kanu for peace in Southeast, unity in Nigeria, elder statesman, Obioha urges Buhari





By Biodun Busari

An elder statesman and former federal lawmaker, Chief Ralph Obioha has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek political solution and release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the unconditional release of Kanu will address chaos in the South-East and ensure the unity of the country ahead of elections slated for February and March.

Chief Obioha, Saturday, made this known in a press release titled on ‘A patriotic call on President Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.’

Read also: IPOB expresses worry over Nnamdi Kanu’s worsening health condition

He said, “Dear President Buhari! It is with a high sense of patriotism and concern for the corporate existence of Nigeria that I hereby earnestly call on you to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“I do so from my vantage position and wealth of experience as former caretaker President-General of Ohaneze, a former member of Federal House of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper