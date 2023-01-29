Ikonne: Abia PDP zones guber ticket to Isiala Ngwa North





By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, has zoned its governorship ticket to Isiala Ngwa North in the forthcoming fresh primary scheduled for February 5.

This was contained in a press statement issued Sunday by the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP, Elder Abraham Amah.

The later governorship candidate of the party, Professor Uche Ikonne who died on January 25, hailed from Isiala Ngwa North.

The release obtained by Vanguard read in part:”Following the death of the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne on January 25, 2022 and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met today and zoned the vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the home LGA of the late Prof. Uche Ikonne.

"The decision was taken after a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper