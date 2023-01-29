IPoB clarifies Nnamdi Kanu’s brother’s suspension





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has said that the suspension of Kingsley Kanu, also known as Kanunta, the younger brother of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not an indication of any kind of crisis, division or rift in the group, stressing that the action was one of the measures to instil discipline among members.

The separatist group also said that it would stop at nothing to ensure that members play by the rules, adding that IPoB is a responsible group that has zero tolerance for indiscipline, nothing that Kanu would equally suspend any of his relations who displays any intolerable behaviour that tends to bring disrepute to the respected group.

The suspension of Kanunta in Germany had sparked off rumours of division and disaffection in IPoB, but the group has dismissed such rumours, saying that nobody was above the group as every member who erred would equally be treated the same way the group had handled Kingsley’s alleged infraction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper