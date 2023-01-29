Newcastle sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon





Photo Credit: Newcastle United (Twitter)

Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon on a long-term deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to £45 million ($56 million).

The 21-year-old winger is the first arrival of the January transfer window at St James’ Park.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Manager Eddie Howe described Gordon as a “top talent”.

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper