Polls: Let schools go on break for us to collect our PVCs —NANS tells FG

.Says 4m students may be disenfranchised

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has urged the federal government to let higher institutions in the country go on break now for the students who registered last year to collect their permanent voter’s cards, PVCs.

According to the association, the if the step is not taken, over four million students would be disenfranchised and denied the opportunity to cast their votes during the polls.

The NANS Vice President, External, Comrade Akintoye Babatunde Afeez, stated this on Sunday in a release made available to Vanguard.

Afeez noted that since the government had agreed to extend the collection of permanent voter’s cards, PVC, by a week, students should not be denied the opportunity to collect their cards.

“Subsequent to the extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) till Sunday, February 5, 2023, and considering the fact that the general elections will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper