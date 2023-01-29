Tragedy as container-laden truck falls off commercial bus, kills 9 in Lagos





.One narrowly survives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck at Ojuelegba, Surulere Local Government Area on Sunday when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial minibus, popularly called “Korope”, killing seven occupants in the process.

Fortunately, a passenger, an adult female was rescued alive and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the witness, the accident which happened about 12 noon, at Ojuelegba, inward Fadeyi, led to traffic gridlock along the axis as emergency responders battled to put the situation under control.

At the scene of the accident, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, and other rescue responders were on the ground to salvage and remove the wreckage from the road.

According to Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident, said normalcy has been restored in the axis.

Giving the situation report, Oke-Osanyitolu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper