We’ll not accept ‘Agbero’ system in Lagos – LP  Gov candidate Rhodes-Vivour





Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Miftaudeen Raji

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has vowed that he will not tolerate touts and thuggery under the guise ‘Agbero’ system in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour made this promise while speaking on his plans at ThePlatform debate organised for governorship candidates in the state on Sunday.

According to him, the ‘Agbero’ system has created lots of bottlenecks and safety hazards in Lagos state overtime.

He said, “On road safety in Lagos state, we will not accept the ‘Agbero’ system, which has created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

“We need to train our road enforcement agents and we will also need to ensure that the state set its clear policy on not accepting the Agbero system. All of these, you can only enforce where a system is moving smoothly.

“Our own focus is making sure that we are back on a system that is working smoothly. We are also going to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper