Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani





Nnamani

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the decision of the Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to jettison PDP’s constitutional provision which respects power rotation between the North and South was responsible for the internal wrangling within the party.

Nnamani, a PDP Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, also said the party’s lack of respect for its rules was equally responsible for his decision to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, the PDP constitution prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the North and the south to ensure equity, justice, and fairness.

Nnamani said, “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper