Akande’s new novel tackling drug abuse





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Lola Akande’s new novel, The Truth about Sadia, addresses issues of mental illness in relation to the menace of substance abuse. The book which has been endorsed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as a “well researched and educative novel”, is coming roughly two years after her collection of short stories, Suitors Are Scarce in Lagos.

Explaining reason for the endorsement, the NDLEA in a statement, declared that “substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is indeed a global monster that must be tackled from all fronts, and the case of Sadia presents one of the many social, health, economic and safety consequences of drug abuse being experienced by many families in Nigeria.”

It further commended the author for the timely and priceless material noting that, “The infusion of drug abuse education as a major plank of your novel, makes it one of the worthy publications for advocacy and public enlightenment in the current campaign…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper