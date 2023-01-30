Alleged attack on Buhari: Tinubu calls for arrest of PDP spokesperson





Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

For spreading what he described as fake news on the purported attack on President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Kano, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called for the arrest of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP had in a statement accused Tinubu and the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of masterminding an attack on President Buhari who visited the Northwest state on Monday.

Tinubu in a statement issued Monday night in Abuja and signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga said he was not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President being peddled by the PDP ‘since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling Presidential Campaign”.

“This invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper