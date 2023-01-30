Benue APC guber dispute: Youths caution against plunging state into crisis





BYF leaders addressing the media in Makurdi

...urges party to respect extant laws

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Forum, BYF, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state against acts that could breach the peace and plunge the state into crisis over its recently nullified governorship primary election.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi in an appeal brought before it by an aggrieved APC governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Shija, last Monday nullified the governorship primary election of the party ordering a rerun in 11 out of the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state.

The appellant has appealed the ruling which ordered the rerun and also filed a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by the Supreme Court.

Bothered by alleged plans by the APC to go ahead to conduct a rerun despite a pending appeal at the apex court, which might plunge the state into crisis, the BYF warned that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper