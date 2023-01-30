CBN takes cash swap sensitization to traditional rulers, communities, markets in Ebonyi





.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the weekend took its cash swapping and sensitization exercise on the new banknotes to traditional rulers, communities and markets across Ebonyi State.

The exercise took place at the Eke Okosi Okwu market in Ohaozara, Afo Eneagu Market in Onicha Local Government Areas, and other Ebonyi rural communities to ensure that market women and petty traders have access to the new Naira notes.

At the palace of Odenigbo I of Okposi Okwu Community in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, HRH Eze Onyibe Chukwu Agwu, the sensitization programme was extended to members of the community.

Speaking at the event, the CBN Deputy Director of Development Finance in Abuja, Chika Nwanja, said the cash swapping and sensitization programme were among the steps already taken by Nigeria’s apex bank to assist rural dwellers have full knowledge of the country’s policy on the newly designed Naira banknotes.

He said the CBN team had toured…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper