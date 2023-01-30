Congo tightens security ahead of Pope Francis’ visit





Officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Monday said that security measures had been increased ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to the country’s capital, Kinshasa.

Several districts of Kinshasa have been cordoned off to protect the pontiff and his papal delegation during the visit.

In addition to local police and the army, the country has asked for support from the Vatican’s security services and the U.S. FBI, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told dpa.

Pope Francis is to visit Congo and South Sudan during his six-day international trip that begins with his arrival on Tuesday in Kinshasa, the pope plans to stay in Kinshasa until Friday.

A highlight of the visit will be an outdoor mass on Wednesday at the N’Dolo military airbase.

Kinshasa’s Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo expects more than a million people to attend the service, while others have estimated as many as two million believers may come.

The Roman Catholic Church holds significant





Source: Vanguard Newspaper