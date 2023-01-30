Court approves eligibility of ICPC witness in N10m bribery case against LG chairman





Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) can stand as prosecution witnesses in bribery cases, an FCT High Court ruled on Monday.

Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the ruling in a N10 million bribery suit filed against former Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Malam Adamu Danze.

The ICPC had charged Danze with six counts of demanding N10 million kickbacks from a contractor handling construction projects in the area council.

It alleged that in March 2018, Danze demanded a N10 million bribe from the contractor handling the construction of a double cell culvert at Paiko-Kore (Gwagwalada).

It alleged that the defendant demanded that the director, Remotosh Construction Ltd., Mr Aremu Omotosho, should transfer the money to the counsel handling his election petition matter.

ICPC stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 10(a), 18(d) and 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Danze pleaded not guilty to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper