Despite COVID-19 disruptions, 47 countries eliminate at least one NTD – WHO





.. More in process of achieving target

…Investments key to sustaining progress – WHO

By Chioma Obinna

A new progress report, entitled “Global report on neglected tropical diseases 2023” to mark this year’s World Neglected Tropical Disease, NTD, by the World Health organization, WHO, has shown the number of people requiring NTD interventions fell by 80 million between 2020 and 2021, and eight countries were certified or validated as having eliminated one NTD in 2022 alone.

The new report which highlighted the progress and challenges in delivering NTD care worldwide, against a backdrop of COVID-19-related disruptions also showed that as of December 2022, 47 countries had eliminated at least one NTD and more countries were in the process of achieving this target.

It however reported that NTDs continue to disproportionately affect the poorest members of the global community, primarily in areas where water safety, sanitation and access to health care are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper