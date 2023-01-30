Federal civil service tenure policy and calls for abrogation





By DEOLU OGUNBANJO

MANDATORY retirement is attained in the Federal Civil Service upon attainment of either 60 years of age or 35 years of pensionable service. This policy has always been in the Civil Service Rules or Public Service Rules. It is applicable to all cadres in the civil service. The intention of the policy is obviously to promote stability in the system and to offer a sense of tenure security to the officers.

However, during the administration of President Umaru Yar’Adua, there was a policy shift. The then Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, introduced an obnoxious policy termed the “tenure policy” for Permanent Secretaries and Directors. By a circular dated August 26, 2009, with reference number HCSF/061/S.1/III/68 titled: “Tenure of Office for Permanent Secretaries and Directors,” the tenure policy was introduced into the Federal Civil Service.

The circular provides the following: “As part of the continuing reforms…





