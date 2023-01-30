Gov Uzodimma launches free medical outreach in partnership with diaspora physicians





The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the free medical mission in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America.

In his address at the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the free medical mission is to support indigent Imo citizens with medical challenges.

The Governor commended the members of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America for their selfless services to Ndi Imo and the humanity at large.

Speaking earlier, the Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Success Prosper Ohayagha, disclosed the participation of Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO), Imo State Specialist Hospital Owerri, and Regents in the exercise.

According to the commissioner, this is a way of helping indigent citizens and less privilege in the society by solving medical challenges free of charge with the Shared Prosperity Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma as “the total…





