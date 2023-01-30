



Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs

By Babajide Komolafe

Comercio Partners, an investment banking firm, has projected that the further increase in the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, the benchmark interest rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria, to 17.5 per cent will likely translate to higher funding cost for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and increased cost of living for consumers.

In a bid to tame the high inflation rate, which stood at 21.34 per cent in December, the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the CBN, increased the MPR for the fifth consecutive time by 100 basis points to 17.5 per cent.

Commenting on the rate hike, Steve Osho, Co-Managing Partner and Head of Advisory and Investment Banking, Comercio Partners Limited, noted that while it is understandable why the MPC jerked up the MPR by 100 basis points, as against market expectations, banks/lenders will respond by adjusting their interest rates to reflect the hike.

He said SMEs will pay more to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper