JAMB suspends CBT centre in Kwara for having only one camera

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof Ishaq Oloyede on Monday suspended one Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in Ilorin, Kwara state capital over alleged violation of registration rules.

Prof Oloyede who announced the suspension of the centre, DAMDAV CBT registration Centre located at the Olorunsogo area of Ilorin during an unscheduled visit also assured that there won’t be an extension of the date for the examination as already scheduled, adding that no candidate would be extorted under his watch.

Oloyede also said that as at Sunday 445081 candidates have registered, while JAMB is expecting 1.8 before the end of the exercise.

He explained that the essence of the inspection was to ensure that the rules and regulation for this year’s JAMB registration are fully complied with and to convince members of the public that nobody needs to cut corners.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper