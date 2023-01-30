Mass defection hits Katsina APC as lawmakers join PDP with thousands of supporters





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Kataina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday suffered mass defection of members in addition to losing three members of the House of Representatives to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three APC House of Representatives members who defected to PDP are: Hamza Dalhatu (Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa constituency), Salisu Iro (Katsina constituency) and Ahmad Dayyabu (Danmusa/Batsari/Safana constituency).

They reportedly dumped the APC for PDP after holding a private meeting in Sokoto on Sunday with PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, the erstwhile Secretary to Katsina State Government now the Director General, Atiku Lado Campaign Council in Katsina is said to be the brain behind Atiku’s meeting with the Katsina APC House of Representatives member who failed to secure a return ticket to the National Assembly during the party’s primary elections.

Also during the party’s campaign tour to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper