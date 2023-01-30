Redesigned naira deadline: Tinubu in Benin lauds Buhari’s extension of deadline





Pledges to fight for restitution on returned artefacts, others

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu late Sunday took his campaign to Benin City where he held a town hall meeting with political leaders, social groups professionals from various sectors where presented his programmes and called for support for the his party in all the elections beginning from February 25th.

At the palace of the Oba of Benin where His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II in company of traditional rulers from Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial districts, Tinubu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for agreeing to the extension of the deadline for the changing into the redesigned naira notes. He said appeals for the extension contributed to his coming late for the meeting.

He also said he would fight for restitution on the artefacts taken away from the city and that part of his programmes if he wins is to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper